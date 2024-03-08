Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

