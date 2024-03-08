Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Stantec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 858,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 3,779.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 8.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Stantec by 95.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 120,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stantec by 171.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE STN opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

