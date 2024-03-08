Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avient worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Avient by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.