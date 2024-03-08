Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.