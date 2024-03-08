Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $249.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.