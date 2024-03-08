Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Linde by 85.4% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 35.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $465.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.10 and a 200-day moving average of $401.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $467.77. The company has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,507,867. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.