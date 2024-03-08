Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $628.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $636.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $608.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.