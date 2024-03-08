Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $185.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.34.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

