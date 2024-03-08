Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,911 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 61.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,056,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

