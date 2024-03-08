Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arcosa worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $85.71 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

