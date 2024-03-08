Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $906.06 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $838.80 and a 200 day moving average of $790.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

