Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,237,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $72.12 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

