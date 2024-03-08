Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,421,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 924,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 879,674 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 653,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 552,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 544,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 479,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GEL opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

About Genesis Energy

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.