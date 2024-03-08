Aecon Group Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

ARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.38.

Aecon Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ARE opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.17. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.