Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.38.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

