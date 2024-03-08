Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.38.

Aecon Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

