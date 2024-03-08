Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.38.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

ARE stock opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.17. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.