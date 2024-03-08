Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.38.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.17. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

