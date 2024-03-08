Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Issues Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Aemetis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

