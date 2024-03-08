AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. AerCap has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.