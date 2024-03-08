AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 408,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 286,563 shares.The stock last traded at $177.74 and had previously closed at $167.15.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.53.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

