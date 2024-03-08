AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Posts Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 44.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.
AFC Gamma Price Performance
Shares of AFCG opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.
AFC Gamma Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 119.25%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
