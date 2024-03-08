AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Posts Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 44.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of AFCG opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 119.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AFC Gamma by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

