Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$80.89.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 5.6 %

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$63.90 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

