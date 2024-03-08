Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AFN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.89.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Up 5.6 %

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

AFN opened at C$63.90 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$47.07 and a one year high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.