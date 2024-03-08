Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$80.89.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

TSE AFN opened at C$63.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.