Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.65. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,910.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,265,529 shares of company stock valued at $103,243,739 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

