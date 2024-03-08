Akoya Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

AKYA opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.53. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.