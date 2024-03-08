Alight (NYSE:ALIT) & HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Head to Head Contrast

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alight and HRsoft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.41 billion 1.48 -$345.00 million ($0.55) -16.56 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HRsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -7.80% 5.09% 2.30% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Alight and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.6% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alight and HRsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 8 0 3.00 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alight currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than HRsoft.

Summary

Alight beats HRsoft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The Hosted Business segment provides hosting and management of human capital management software, as well as offers HR and payroll services. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

