Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGM. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.