Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $35.00. Allient shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 27,352 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

ALNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allient stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

