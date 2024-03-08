Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,862 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.