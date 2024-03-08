Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,818 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 987,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,081 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after acquiring an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,272,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,710,076.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,331.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,272,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,710,076.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,376 shares of company stock worth $3,684,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

