Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,022 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vector Group worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

