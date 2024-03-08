Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 432 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Arcellx worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 in the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

