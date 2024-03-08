Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 763 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.