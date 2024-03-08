Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after buying an additional 3,650,803 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,890,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,452,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

