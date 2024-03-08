Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

