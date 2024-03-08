Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 988,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

