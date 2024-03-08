Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 77,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

