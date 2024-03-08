Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 106,315 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of NextDecade worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in NextDecade by 191.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.