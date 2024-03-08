Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 20,022 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vector Group worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vector Group by 164.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vector Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vector Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE VGR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

