Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 2,337 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $752,780,000 after purchasing an additional 262,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,757,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,312,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

ST opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

