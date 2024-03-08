Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 368 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA opened at $45.23 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

