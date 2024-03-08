Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 3,744 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 11.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $12,017,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 2.2 %

NTES opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

