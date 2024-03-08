Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 7,341 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

