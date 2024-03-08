Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578,617 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Coeur Mining worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $446,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 109.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 122,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

