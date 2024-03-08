Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,077. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

