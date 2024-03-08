Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

