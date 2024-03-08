Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,608,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after buying an additional 686,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

