Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 1,500.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Nordson Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

